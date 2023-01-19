Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,565 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

NYSE MKC opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.