Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,306 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

Western Union Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

