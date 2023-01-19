Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

GOFPY opened at 6.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.83. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of 5.36 and a fifty-two week high of 8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOFPY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

