ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IX. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

