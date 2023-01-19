Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

