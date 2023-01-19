Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sealed Air Stock Performance

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.