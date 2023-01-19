Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,937 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Lennar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEN opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.