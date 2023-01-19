Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,899 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $61.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

