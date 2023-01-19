Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 140.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.9 %

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

NYSE:LW opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

