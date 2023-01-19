Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $68.53 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.