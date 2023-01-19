Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.