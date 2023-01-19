Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,417,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

PRU stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

