Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.