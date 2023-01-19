Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $55,257,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

