Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 167 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 8.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 973,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $392,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $239.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $243.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

