Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

