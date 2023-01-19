Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $134.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.