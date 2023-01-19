Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.00.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
