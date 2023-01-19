Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

