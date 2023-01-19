Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Pason Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.