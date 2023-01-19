Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,918 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $109,087.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 642,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.51.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
