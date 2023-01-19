PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Lake Street Capital

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 target price on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.79. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAVmed news, Director Michael J. Glennon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Glennon purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $42,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Glennon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PAVmed by 777.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

