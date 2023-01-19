PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $168,625.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.