PDS Planning Inc Acquires 13,080 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

VTEB opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

