PDS Planning Inc Acquires 775 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

