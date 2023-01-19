PDS Planning Inc Has $16.95 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.