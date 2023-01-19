PDS Planning Inc Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $297.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

