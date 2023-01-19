PDS Planning Inc Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,554,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 251,919 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 218,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.92.

