PDS Planning Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

