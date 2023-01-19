Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.

Pearson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

