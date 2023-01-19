Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Pegasystems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.