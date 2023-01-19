Peter K. Miller Sells 29,664 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $52,505.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OptiNose Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.24.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OptiNose to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in OptiNose by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 125,949 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.