Peter Scher Sells 4,399 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
