Peter Scher Sells 4,399 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,277 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,743,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the period.

