Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 29,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 267,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 58,967 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

