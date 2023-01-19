Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $175,000 Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Marqeta Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.