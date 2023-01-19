Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average is $235.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

