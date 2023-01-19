Piper Sandler Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $49.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.