PPL (NYSE:PPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.