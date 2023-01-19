PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

