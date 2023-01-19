PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of PriceSmart worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,376. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

