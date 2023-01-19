Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

BGAOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.22) to €10.50 ($11.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

About Proximus

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.