Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,750 ($21.35) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.23) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.18) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($15.85) on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,336 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,451.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,091.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 990.28.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

