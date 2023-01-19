Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBGY. Barclays upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.50 ($67.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €72.00 ($78.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($66.30) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

