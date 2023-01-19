PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.78.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

