Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE:C opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

