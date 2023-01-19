Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 424,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 398,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

