Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

