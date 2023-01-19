Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 351,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

