Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,761,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

