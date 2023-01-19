Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,066 shares.The stock last traded at $193.12 and had previously closed at $193.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

