QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

